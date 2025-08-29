‘Dangerous sexual predator’ handed 23-year sentence for attacking two women in East Sussex

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In November, 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction following a complaint from Head relating to the Judge who presided over the original trial.

“At the same court on Friday (29 August), Head’s original sentence was upheld, of 18 years in custody plus extended licence of five years, totalling 23 years.

“Passing sentence, HHJ Christine Laing described Head as a ‘sexual predator preying on vulnerable women’, who is the ‘very definition of dangerous’ and a ‘significant risk of serious harm’.

“HHJ Christine Laing commended the victims, including a posthumous commendation for one of the young women who memorised Head’s number plate after the attack leading to his swift arrest on the same night. “No doubt her actions led to safety of other victims from a similar fate,” they said.

“HHJ Christine Laing also commended DC Elliott Lander, DS Matthew Digweed and PS Daniel Head for their roles in the arrest and prosecution of Graham Head, alongside Sexual Offence Investigation Team (SOIT) officers Sarah Sebastian and Hannah Brocklehurst for the support provided to the victims.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “No prison sentence can make up for the devastation caused by Graham Head’s appalling crimes.

“His refusal to take any responsibility has only inflicted further trauma on his victims. I cannot thank the victims and their families enough for the strength they have shown under extremely challenging circumstances.

“Head presents a clear danger to women and the streets of Sussex are safer now he will remain behind bars.

“Anyone who has any information or concerns linked to this investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper.”

Rebecca Millardship from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Graham Head is a dangerous sexual predator, who poses a real danger to young women.

“He planned his attacks carefully, pretending to be an Uber driver, using latex gloves to minimise the risk of leaving traces of his DNA and, while he was searching for victims, he made sure his phones were on flight mode, so they could not be tracked.

“After a re-trial was ordered, the CPS remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver justice for the victims.

“Following the tragic death of one of the victims in this case, we were still able to ensure her voice was heard during the re-trial, with her interview given to the police played to the jury and details of the answers she gave to questions from the defence during the original trial also included in our case.

“Today’s sentence ensures that Head will not be able to hurt any other young women. We hope that this sentence brings some small comfort to everyone involved in the case.”

