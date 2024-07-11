Day of action in Eastbourne town centre hotspot targets prolific offenders
Neighbourhood officers joined community partners on Friday (July 5) in a crackdown on repeat offenders causing harm in our communities.
Hotspots are areas identified as having relatively high concentrations of crimes such as violence or anti-social behaviour.
Sussex Police analyse crime data to ensure we know the areas that experience higher than average levels of crime, and the Hotspot Policing Team are dedicated to working in these locations.
In the build-up to the activity, officers worked with local businesses to develop intelligence on a known shoplifter, Joseph Marodza.
Police said Marodza, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested in the town centre, charged and remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting the following day and was given 21 weeks in prison, police added.
Further highlights from the day of action include the arrest of a woman on suspicion of being involved in drug supply.
Sussex Police said she was witnessed acting suspiciously by plain clothes officers, stopped and searched.
She was found in possession of cannabis, scales and cash, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and released under investigation whilst officers conduct further enquiries, police added.
Sussex Police said a man known to be subject to a Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) was also stopped and searched in Terminus Road.
Throughout the day, officers conducted a number of stop and search checks for shoplifting offences, with plain clothed officers tracking prolific shoplifters, and our uniformed officers conducting searches where grounds were sufficient.
Teams also worked alongside Beacon security, with officers deployed with Shopwatch radios and assisted by security staff throughout the shift, resulting in two summons and a community resolution issued, with the stolen items returned.
Chief Inspector Jim Loader said: “Hotspot policing has proven to be an extremely effective method of protecting our communities, using data and intelligence to target our resources where they can have the greatest impact.
“The results of this day of action are reflective of the success we and our partners can achieve across Sussex by focusing on the highest harm areas and most prolific offenders.
“Teamwork is central to that approach, working with our partners in the community to share intelligence, identify issues and put the specific measures in place to tackle them.”