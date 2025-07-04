Delivery driver with no insurance was using phone and not wearing seatbelt, says Hastings Police

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
A delivery driver with no insurance who was stopped by officers was using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt, says Sussex Police.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings, after we observed the driver using a mobile phone while driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

"Further checks revealed the individual was working as a delivery driver and not only lacked the correct insurance cover but had no insurance at all.

"As a result, the vehicle was seized. The driver has been reported for summons in relation to all offences."

A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings. Pic: Hastings Policeplaceholder image
A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

They added: "Driving without insurance or failing to comply with basic road safety laws, such as wearing a seatbelt and avoiding mobile phone use, endangers everyone on the road.

"If you drive for work, it’s your responsibility to ensure you have the appropriate insurance cover. Standard policies don’t usually include business or commercial use. Stay safe. Stay legal. The consequences of cutting corners behind the wheel can be severe."

