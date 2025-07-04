A delivery driver with no insurance who was stopped by officers was using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt, says Sussex Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings, after we observed the driver using a mobile phone while driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

"Further checks revealed the individual was working as a delivery driver and not only lacked the correct insurance cover but had no insurance at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, the vehicle was seized. The driver has been reported for summons in relation to all offences."

A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

They added: "Driving without insurance or failing to comply with basic road safety laws, such as wearing a seatbelt and avoiding mobile phone use, endangers everyone on the road.

"If you drive for work, it’s your responsibility to ensure you have the appropriate insurance cover. Standard policies don’t usually include business or commercial use. Stay safe. Stay legal. The consequences of cutting corners behind the wheel can be severe."