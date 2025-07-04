Delivery driver with no insurance was using phone and not wearing seatbelt, says Hastings Police
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "A vehicle was stopped on Carlisle Parade, Hastings, after we observed the driver using a mobile phone while driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
"Further checks revealed the individual was working as a delivery driver and not only lacked the correct insurance cover but had no insurance at all.
"As a result, the vehicle was seized. The driver has been reported for summons in relation to all offences."
They added: "Driving without insurance or failing to comply with basic road safety laws, such as wearing a seatbelt and avoiding mobile phone use, endangers everyone on the road.
"If you drive for work, it’s your responsibility to ensure you have the appropriate insurance cover. Standard policies don’t usually include business or commercial use. Stay safe. Stay legal. The consequences of cutting corners behind the wheel can be severe."