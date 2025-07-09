Police stopped a driver who was not wearing seatbelt and found his car had two bald tyres and a faulty brake light.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rother Police spokesperson said: “While on patrol in Sidley, Bexhill, we stopped a vehicle initially for a seatbelt offence.

"Further checks revealed that the driver held only a provisional licence and was driving without supervision, a clear breach of licence conditions.” The added: “In addition, the vehicle was found to have two bald tyres, a faulty brake light, and was being used for deliveries under Social, Domestic & Pleasure (SD&P) insurance, which does not cover business use. The driver was dealt with for all offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These types of offences pose serious risks to road safety, and we remain committed to identifying and addressing illegal driving across our communities. We’re here to keep the roads safe for everyone, and that means taking action when drivers fail to meet legal and safety standards.”