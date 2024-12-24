Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a delivery van was stolen from Cuckfield.

Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at 11.50am on Thursday, December 19, after a white Ford Transit van containing a large quantity of produce was stolen from Broad Street in Cuckfield.

A police spokesperson said: “A widespread search effort was undertaken to locate the stolen vehicle, however it has not yet been recovered. Enquiries to establish the whereabouts of the vehicle are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to report it to police. Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 463 of 19/12.”