Designer bags and watches worth £50,000 stolen from home in East Sussex village

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information after a number of designer bags and watches worth around £50,000 were stolen from a home in Maresfield.

Police said the burglary took place on Thursday, May 1, at about 12pm at a house near the Maresfield service station on the Uckfield bypass A26. They said this is ‘in the vicinity of the Blackdown Roundabout and London Road’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One man entered the home through an upstairs window. He wore a black balaclava, black coat with a hood, black gloves, blue jeans and navy trainers with white trim. He was also heard on CCTV speaking Albanian. Another hid in the garden. He wore a black balaclava, white t-shirt with a black undershirt, black jeans, shoes and gloves, and was carrying black rucksack.

“CCTV shows the men leaving carrying a large black handbag, a large tan handbag and a medium light grey handbag. These bags also contained additional designer handbags and watches."

Police said the two suspects are believed to have left in a vehicle.

Detective Constable Kieran Morris said: “We are actively investigating this burglary and have made a number of inquiries and are compiling all the evidence we can to aid in this investigation. We are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or have information about the men, the vehicle, or the stolen items to help us in our investigation.”

People can report any information online at www.sussex.police.uk or by dialling 101, quoting serial 0783 of 0105.