Police said the victim reported a burglary at their home in Newhaven Road, Kingston, on Sunday, November 10, at around 3.20pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Designer clothes and bags were taken, as well as jewellery.

“Officers are investigating and have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation. The suspect is decribed as around 25-35 years old, 5’10”, medium build with mousy blonde hair. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit with the hood up and a face mask. He was also wearing Nike trainers.

“Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 491 of 12/11.”