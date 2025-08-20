Developer who ignored Worthing Borough Council planning rules ordered to pay more than £16,000

A developer who ignored Worthing Borough Council planning rules and a planning enforcement notice has been ordered to pay more than £16,000 in court.

Ryan Flippance, a director of property development business Harlington Homes, was prosecuted by Worthing Borough Council after he repeatedly failed to comply with planning conditions imposed on a new group of homes he was building.

Planning permission was originally granted in 2013 for additional homes to be built on the gardens of a property named The Drive at Mill Lane in High Salvington, Worthing.

A series of other applications have since been approved amending those original plans but with a number of conditions being set.

Among those conditions were that The Drive had to be demolished before some of the new homes could be occupied, and that certain windows in the development must be fitted with obscured glazing so that they would not overlook other properties.

However council officers identified that neither condition had been complied with.

In addition, although planning permission had been granted for a single garage attached to one of the new homes, a double garage had in fact been built.

The larger garage was built close to a protected Turkey Oak, putting the tree at risk of damaged roots.

The council issued a breach of condition notice to Mr Flippance, ordering him to demolish The Drive, replace the unauthorised windows and reduce the size of the double garage to the single garage that had been approved.

Mr Flippance failed to comply with the requirements and so he was prosecuted for three counts of breaching the breach of condition notice.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all matters.

However, when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on the day of his trial, Mr Flippance changed his pleas to guilty.

He was ordered to pay £6,750 in fines and more than £9,500 in prosecution costs and the victim surcharge.

The council still requires the work to be done to meet the conditions of the planning permission for the site.