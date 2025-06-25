Adur and Worthing Police posted a statement about the incident on social media.

"Police have received a report of an incident regarding persons tampering with an ATM machine in North Road, Lancing," the post read.

“Two adapted devices were found on the machine to record pin numbers being entered and prevent the bank cards being returned to the owner.

“Please be aware and mindful to check card access points and report anything that looks out of place or adapted when you use an ATM.”

According to Sussex Police, it is always a ‘good idea to scan the area’ around ATMs before you use them.

A police spokesperson said: “Be aware of anyone standing close by and always check the machine to see if it’s been tampered with before you use it.

"Things to look out for are devices attached to the machine – some are more obvious than others. If you do see something suspicious contact the police and the bank.

“Remember, if it doesn’t look or feel right then steer clear and, if possible, go inside the bank where it will be safer. And always keep a regular check on your transactions.”

Find out at www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-safety-how-to-stay-safe/ATM-safety/

1 . Adapted devices found on ATM machine Police have received a report of an incident regarding someone tampering with an ATM machine in North Road, Lancing Photo: Adur and Worthing Police