Dial 999 if you see this Crawley man wanted for failing to appear at court
Sussex Police are on the hunt for a man known to be in Crawley who is wanted for failing to appear in court.
Vincent Murray, 39, is wanted by Sussex Police and is known by them to be in Crawley.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Vincent Murray, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
“The 39-year-old is known to be in Crawley.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230133556.”