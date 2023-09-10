BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Dial 999 if you see this Crawley man wanted for failing to appear at court

Sussex Police are on the hunt for a man known to be in Crawley who is wanted for failing to appear in court.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vincent Murray, 39, is wanted by Sussex Police and is known by them to be in Crawley.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Vincent Murray, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

“The 39-year-old is known to be in Crawley.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230133556.”