Dial 999 if you see this man wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison

James Magee, 58, has links to Brighton and London and police confirmed that he had been serving a sentence for disorderly behaviour.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find James Magee?

"The 58-year-old, who has links to Brighton and London, is wanted for recall to prison.

"He was serving a sentence for disorderly behaviour.

"Anyone who sees Magee or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Sussex Police.

"Information can be reported by calling 999 and quoting crime reference 1458 of 27/02”