Dial 999 if you see this man wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:49 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find a man wanted on recall to prison.

James Magee, 58, has links to Brighton and London and police confirmed that he had been serving a sentence for disorderly behaviour.

"Anyone who sees Magee or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Sussex Police.

"Information can be reported by calling 999 and quoting crime reference 1458 of 27/02”

