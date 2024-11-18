Dial 999 if you see this missing Bognor teen with links to Horsham and Brighton
Police said Layton, 16, was last seen at 2.30pm on Thursday (November 14).
He has links to Horsham, Brighton, Essex and London, the force added.
Sussex Police also believe Layton is using the rail network to travel.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Layton, 16, who is missing from Bognor.
“Layton, who has links to Horsham, Brighton, Essex and London, was last seen at 2.30pm on 14 November.
“He is also believed to be using the rail network to travel.
“If you see Layton, call 999 quoting ref 1362 of 14/11.”
