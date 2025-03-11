Dial 999 if you see this Sussex man wanted for failing to appear in court

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help locate a man, wanted by police for failing to appear in court.

Bernard Antwi, 40 from Brighton, is wanted by Sussex Police and the force have urged the public to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Bernard Antwi, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

"The 40-year-old is from Brighton, but also has links to Essex and the West Midlands.

"Dial 999 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47210141402.”