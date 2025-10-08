Dial 999 if you see this wanted man who is 'known to frequent the Worthing area'
The police are searching for a wanted man in Worthing.
Romilly Hudson is wanted for failing to appear at court.
In a social media appeal – on Wednesday, October 8 – police described the 43-year-old as medium build, with brown hair.
"He is known to frequent the Worthing area, and we ask that if you see him, or can help police to locate him, you make a report,” the appeal read.
"Information can be reported by calling 999, quoting reference 731 of 25/01.”