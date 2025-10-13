Dial 999 if you see this wanted man with East Sussex links
Police are searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
A statement from Sussex Police added: “Lee has short blond hair and facial hair. He also has a Birmingham City Football Club tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.
"He is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.
"Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250200368.”