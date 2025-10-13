Police are searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

A statement from Sussex Police added: “Lee has short blond hair and facial hair. He also has a Birmingham City Football Club tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.

"He is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250200368.”