Dial 999 if you see this wanted man with links to East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching a court order with links to East Sussex.
Michael Hughes, 51, is wanted for breaching a court order.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Michael Hughes, 51, who is wanted on recall for breaching a court order.
"Hughes, of no fixed address, has links to Brighton.
“Anyone who sees him, or has any information, is asked to call 999, quoting serial 662 of 14/09.”