Dial 999 if you see this wanted man with links to East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching a court order with links to East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Michael Hughes, 51, is wanted for breaching a court order.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Michael Hughes, 51, who is wanted on recall for breaching a court order.

"Hughes, of no fixed address, has links to Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him, or has any information, is asked to call 999, quoting serial 662 of 14/09.”