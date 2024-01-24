Dial 999 if you see this wanted man with links to Eastbourne and Worthing
Daniel Mansfield, 38, is wanted by Sussex Police for not appearing in court.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for wanted man Daniel Mansfield, who failed to appear at court.
"Mansfield, 38, was due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 January, charged with possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).
"He failed to appear and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.
"Mansfield has strong links to Worthing and Eastbourne.
"If you have any information to help locate him, call 999 quoting serial 1081 of 08/12.”