Karl Hibberd, 22, is wanted for ‘failing to appear at court’, according to Sussex Police.

A police statement on social media read: “Karl is described as 5ft 8in with short dark hair and a feather tattoo behind his left ear.

“He is known to frequent the Worthing area.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime serial 493 of 11/03.”

