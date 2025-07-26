Dial 999 immediately if you see this missing woman from Peacehaven with links to Hove

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
Sussex Police have asked the public to call 999 immediately if they see a missing woman from Peacehaven who also has links to Hove.

Police are ‘urgently’ seeking to locate 29-year-old Stevie-Leigh, who was last seen in Brighton on Friday, July 18.

The force are ‘very concerned for her welfare’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are still urgently looking for Stevie-Leigh, who we believe is in Brighton.

Police are 'urgently' seeking to locate 29-year-old Stevie-Leigh, who was last seen in Brighton on Friday, July 18.
Police are ‘urgently’ seeking to locate 29-year-old Stevie-Leigh, who was last seen in Brighton on Friday, July 18. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“She is 5”6, has long dark hair and a tattoo of some writing on her right arm.

“The 29-year-old, reported missing from Peacehaven, was last seen in Brighton on Friday, 18 July and has links to Hove.

“We are very concerned for her welfare.

“Please share and if you see her or know of her whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote serial 450 of 23/07.”

The force are ‘very concerned for her welfare’

