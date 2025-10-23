'Dial 999 immediately' if you see this wanted man with West Sussex links
The police are searching for a wanted man in the Arun district of West Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers are trying to locate Danny Winter, 31, who is ‘wanted for arrest in connection with a report of aggravated burglary’.
"Danny has long brown hair and facial hair,” a police appeal – on Thursday, October 23 – read.
"He is known to frequent Bognor Regis, Yapton and Littlehampton areas.
"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 228 of 01/08.”