'Dial 999 immediately' if you see this wanted man with West Sussex links

Officers are trying to locate Danny Winter, 31, who is ‘wanted for arrest in connection with a report of aggravated burglary’. Photo: Sussex Police

The police are searching for a wanted man in the Arun district of West Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers are trying to locate Danny Winter, 31, who is ‘wanted for arrest in connection with a report of aggravated burglary’.

"Danny has long brown hair and facial hair,” a police appeal – on Thursday, October 23 – read.

"He is known to frequent Bognor Regis, Yapton and Littlehampton areas.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 228 of 01/08.”