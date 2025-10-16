'Dial 999 immediately' if you see this wanted woman in Sussex

The police are searching for Sherrie Platt, of no fixed address, who is wanted for failing to appear in court. Photo: Sussex Police

The police are searching for a woman, who failed to appear in court in Worthing.

Sussex Police issued a social media appeal on Thursday afternoon (October 16).

This read: “We're searching for Sherrie Platt, of no fixed address, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

“The 28-year-old has been charged with criminal damage, theft, and an offence under the public order act.

“She was due to appear before Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 23, to answer the charges.”

Police said Sherrie is of a small build, and has medium length brown hair. She is ‘known to frequent Worthing and Brighton’.

The appeal added: “Anyone who sees her is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference: 1781 / 19/08.”