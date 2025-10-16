'Dial 999 immediately' - Prisoner serving a 21-year sentence is on the run in West Sussex

The police are searching for Ola Abimbola, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
The police are searching for a convicted criminal who has absconded from prison in West Sussex.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal on Thursday evening (October 16).

“We’re searching for Ola Abimbola, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison,” a social media post read.

“The 36-year-old is currently serving a 21-year sentence for offences including kidnap, GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

"Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250201391.”

