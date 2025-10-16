'Dial 999 immediately' - Prisoner serving a 21-year sentence is on the run in West Sussex

The police are searching for Ola Abimbola, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. Photo: Sussex Police

The police are searching for a convicted criminal who has absconded from prison in West Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police issued a public appeal on Thursday evening (October 16).

“We’re searching for Ola Abimbola, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison,” a social media post read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 36-year-old is currently serving a 21-year sentence for offences including kidnap, GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

"Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250201391.”