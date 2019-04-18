‘Dig up garden to find body of missing Polegate teen’, petition asks

A petition is backing a theory missing teenager Louise Kay from Polegate may have been killed and buried in a Brighton garden.

Ex-cop turned detective Mark Williams-Thomas believes she was murdered by serial killer Peter Tobin after her sudden disappearance in 1988, aged just 18.

Tobin was living in Brighton around the time she went missing, leading to the idea that Louise might be buried at a Brighton address.

READ MORE: Ex-detective links Eastbourne disappearances to serial killer

Now a change.org petition is taking up Williams-Thomas’ theory in a renewed call to Brighton and Hove City Council and Sussex Police to dig up the garden of a Brighton property.

It read: “Tobin, 71, is serving life in jail for killing three women - Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.

“He was nailed after murdering Angelika Kluk in 2006 and burying her under the floorboards of a Glasgow church where he was an odd job man.

“At the time of Louise’s disappearance he was living in Brighton but working as a hotel handyman 24 miles along the coast in Eastbourne – a mile or so from where the 18-year-old went missing.

“Williams-Thomas wants authorities in Brighton to let him dig up a garden where he believes Tobin buried Louise in 1988.

“Very sadly the local authority, who own the premises, won’t allow a search to be carried out at the address. I can’t see the logic to that.

“They should also dig up the other 30 address which Tobin was known to have resided across the UK.”

The online petition has nearly 140 signatures so far. Some of those who added their names said they hoped allowing the garden to be searched would help Louise’s family and friends have closure.