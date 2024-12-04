Four men wearing balaclavas are allegedly responsible for the theft of three dirt bikes and a moped in West Sussex.

Sussex Police is appealing for information following a ‘burglary in Shoreham’.

"Offices were called to a report of the incident at 11.30pm on November 25, where it is alleged four men entered Westbourne Motors, Dolphin Road in balaclavas and stole three dirt bikes and one moped,” a police appeal read.

"Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1391 of 25/11.”

The police appeal was published on Wednesday, December 4.