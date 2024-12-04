Dirt bikes stolen by 'four men in balaclavas' in West Sussex
Four men wearing balaclavas are allegedly responsible for the theft of three dirt bikes and a moped in West Sussex.
Sussex Police is appealing for information following a ‘burglary in Shoreham’.
"Offices were called to a report of the incident at 11.30pm on November 25, where it is alleged four men entered Westbourne Motors, Dolphin Road in balaclavas and stole three dirt bikes and one moped,” a police appeal read.
"Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1391 of 25/11.”
The police appeal was published on Wednesday, December 4.