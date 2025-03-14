Dispersal order issued for area in Chichester city centre following ‘ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour’

Sussex Police have issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order for an area in Chichester city centre.

Police said it follows ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour, and gives the force officers temporary powers to prevent people gathering in a defined area, or requiring them to leave the area or face arrest.

The order runs from 11am today (Friday, March 14) until 10.59am on Sunday (March 16), and applies to Eastgate Square, East Street, The Hornet, Market Street, the Cattle Market, Priory Park, North Street, Priory Lane, Priory Road, East Row, East Walls, and Keats Way.

Sussex Police take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and understand the impact it has on the wider community.

There will be an increased police presence in the area to help keep people safe and respond to concerns raised.

Sussex Police are encouraging anyone with concerns to speak with their officers or report crime by calling 101, or call 999 in an emergency