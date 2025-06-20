Disqualified driver from Dorking caught behind wheel of cloned vehicle while under influence of drugs in Crawley jailed

A disqualified driver from Dorking who was caught behind the wheel of a cloned vehicle while under the influence of drugs in Crawley has been jailed and further disqualified from driving, police have said.

Sussex Police said a Ford Transit van displaying suspected cloned number plates was stopped by police in Crawley on December 15, 2024.

Police said the driver, identified as Lee Coleman, 49, from Dorking, Surrey, admitted to fitting false plates to avoid detection.

Checks revealed that Coleman was already disqualified from driving, had no insurance and subsequently failed a roadside Drugwipe test.

Lee Coleman was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison and was further disqualified from driving for five years and nine months. Picture by Sussex Police

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Sussex Police said a blood test later confirmed that Coleman had cocaine in his system at levels above the legal limit.

He was charged with multiple driving and fraud related offences and appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 2, where he pleaded guilty, the force added.

Coleman was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison and was further disqualified from driving for five years and nine months.

PC Steve Watson, from Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This case highlights the dangers posed by disqualified and drug impaired drivers.

“Driving while under the influence not only endangers lives but also carries serious consequences.

“We remain committed to identifying and removing such offenders from our roads”.