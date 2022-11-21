A disqualified driver has been jailed after crashing a stolen car into a bus stop in Crawley.

Dash cam footage shows the moment Monique Moss is involved in the crash in Creasys Drive, Broadfield, before she abandons the Ford Focus and walks off.

Police say that officers attended the scene at about 8am on July 2 and enquiries led to the arrest of the 46-year-old whose last known address was Brighton Road, Crawley.

A police spokesperson said: “She had reportedly attended a friend’s address in the town earlier that morning, and left in possession of a set of keys which she then used to steal the car.

“Checks revealed Moss was already disqualified from driving” She was then charged with dangerous driving; theft of a vehicle; driving while disqualified; being in charge of a vehicle which was left in dangerous circumstances; failing to report a road traffic collision and driving while uninsured.

She appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 28, where she was sentenced to a total of 24 months’ imprisonment and was further disqualified from driving for four years.

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams, of Crawley CID, said after the hearing: “Moss could have seriously injured herself or someone else, and it is only by chance that no one else was involved in the collision that morning.

“She took absolutely no responsibility for her actions, even walking away from the wreckage as if nothing had happened.

