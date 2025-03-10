Kieran Shaw, 21, failed to see pedestrian Janet Jacob crossing the B2140 Worthing Road at East Preston. Photo: Sussex Police

A disqualified motorcycle rider who caused the death of an 81-year-old woman in East Preston, has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Kieran Shaw, 21, failed to see pedestrian Janet Jacob crossing the B2140 Worthing Road at East Preston.

The incident happened at about 3.35pm on October 25, 2022.

"He collided with the 81-year-old, who sustained critical injuries and later died in hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"Shaw had been disqualified after a conviction for dangerous driving a year earlier, but showed a 'blatant disregard for the law'.

"He gave false details to police when stopped during the course of his driving and motorcycle riding ban."

At Lewes Crown Court on February 28, Shaw admitted causing the death of Mrs Jacob after driving while disqualified, police said.

Police added that witnesses saw Shaw’s vehicle 'crashing into Mrs Jacob as she crossed the road'.

The spokesperson added: "Later estimates put Shaw’s speed between 27mph and 38mph in the 30mph limit.

"He was listening to music via a Bluetooth speaker in his helmet, but denied being distracted.

"The then 18-year-old was riding a Yamaha Tracer 700 motorcycle that was too powerful for his age range."

Police said the judge noted that even if Shaw was not disqualified, he should not have been riding this type of motorcycle.

Mrs Jacob was taken to hospital where she later died.

Her family described her as a caring, compassionate and loving mother and grandmother.

They said the collision was a harrowing ordeal for the family.

In a statement, the said: “Shaw is an arrogant and lawless individual with an utter disregard for safety and a blatant disregard for the law.”

Shaw, formerly a roofer of Trinity Way, Littlehampton, was jailed for three years and nine months, police said.

Police said he was further disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

The police spokesperson continued: "Sussex Police has shared information about the case in the public interest. Shaw failed to see and stop for Mrs Jacob as she was crossing the road when it was clear he should have seen her.

"By riding while disqualified, he showed no regard for other road users. Had he not been riding that day, he would have spared Mrs Jacob’s family the ordeal they have gone through.

"The force is pleased therefore that the court has imposed a custodial sentence in this case."