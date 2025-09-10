Disruption expected on trains between Seaford and Newhaven after police incident

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information. Photo: Sussex World.

Disruption is expected on rail services between Seaford and Newhaven after a police incident earlier today (September 10).

Disruption is expected to last until 6.30pm while British Transport Police officers make the area safe.

Instead of running to and from Seaford, services will instead terminate and restart at Newhaven Harbour, according to Southern Railway.

For journeys between Seaford and Bishopstone, customers will need to use buses and other alternative routes to complete their journeys. To that end, tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on the Brighton & Hove Buses routes 12, 12A and 12X between Eastbourne, Seaford, Bishopstone, Newhaven and Brighton.

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.