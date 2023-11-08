Distinctive horse riding equipment stolen in burglary in Wadhurst – Sussex Police appeal for information
Stables in Sleepers Stile Road were burgled overnight on Thursday, November 2, between 12.30am and 12.45am, police said.
Sussex Police said a significant amount of horse riding equipment was stolen, including the distinctive ‘Western style’ saddle and bridle pictured here.
Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation, or sees these items for sale, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 542 of 04/11.
