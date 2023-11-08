Sussex Police are investigating a burglary in Wadhurst in which horse riding equipment was reported stolen.

Stables in Sleepers Stile Road were burgled overnight on Thursday, November 2, between 12.30am and 12.45am, police said.

Sussex Police said a significant amount of horse riding equipment was stolen, including the distinctive ‘Western style’ saddle and bridle pictured here.

Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation, or sees these items for sale, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 542 of 04/11.

Sussex Police are investigating a burglary in Wadhurst in which horse riding equipment was reported stolen. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

