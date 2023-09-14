Jewellery and a number of sentimental items were stolen in a burglary in an East Sussex village, police said.

Sussex Police added it is appealing for information following the break-in.

A police spokesperson said: “A quantity of jewellery and sentimental items, including a distinctive brooch, were stolen from the property on August 2 at a house in Staplecross.

“Two engraved silver candlestick holders, a Rotary wrist watch, a gold heart pendant and several strands of pearls of varying lengths were also taken, and it is possible they could have been sold or exchanged together.