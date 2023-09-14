BREAKING
Distinctive jewellery stolen from house in East Sussex village

Jewellery and a number of sentimental items were stolen in a burglary in an East Sussex village, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Sussex Police added it is appealing for information following the break-in.

A police spokesperson said: “A quantity of jewellery and sentimental items, including a distinctive brooch, were stolen from the property on August 2 at a house in Staplecross.

“Two engraved silver candlestick holders, a Rotary wrist watch, a gold heart pendant and several strands of pearls of varying lengths were also taken, and it is possible they could have been sold or exchanged together.

“If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this jewellery, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1032 of 02/08.”