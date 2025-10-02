Sussex Police have announced that detectives are investigating two distraction burglaries and an attempted burglary in Crawley and East Grinstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the incidents involved suspects posing as medical staff to enter homes.

Police said the incidents happened in Ifield Drive, Crawley, and Fairfield Road, East Grinstead, and occurred on Tuesday, September 23, at 3pm and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two women posing as nurses called at the addresses claiming to have been sent by doctors to provide medical care. They gained entry and then one of them asked to use the toilet before leaving having stolen items of jewellery. They also entered another address in Ifield Drive on 23 September, but nothing was stolen.”

Detectives are investigating two distraction burglaries and an attempted burglary in Crawley and East Grinstead. Photo: National World

Detective Sergeant Fraser Lockey said: “We are appealing for witnesses to these incidents and warning the public to be on their guard. We advise to always ask for photo identification of someone who calls at your home who is unknown and not to allow access if you are not expecting a visit. If in doubt, please phone 999. If you believe you may have been visited by these two people or have any information about them, please report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Dawn.”