Ditchling woman ‘full of gratitude’ after stolen trailer returned thanks to ‘power of social media’

A Ditchling woman is ‘full of gratitude’ after a horse trailer that was stolen from her was recovered within a day thanks to support on social media.

Tracey Duncan, 40, of Spatham Lane, posted on Facebook early on Tuesday morning, February 11, to say her trailer had been taken on Monday, February 10, at about 10pm.

She saw it was missing at 5am on Tuesday and reported it to Sussex Police. Then she asked local people on Facebook if they had CCTV of the incident.

At 9.30am on Tuesday, the trailer had been located.

Describing her reaction to the theft, Tracey said: “My first worry was the horses. I went and checked they were still here and that it hadn’t been used to take them.”

Tracey said the theft did not ‘feel personal’ when she saw her CCTV footage because the two people in hoodies looked like they were only there for the trailer. She said: “They’d come in and they got their target and made a bee-line for it.”

However, she said the incident has left her feeling ‘hyper vigilant’.

She explained that her post was shared on many social media groups, including Sussex Crimewatch on Facebook.

Tracey said: “I feel really fortunate. My job is in the equestrian industry. I’m an equine connection coach so I have a decent following. So I feel so full of gratitude because all of my clients shared it, all of my friends shared it.”

She said: “I think everyone in the rural communities is really fed up of this happening, whether it’s quad bikes, trailers, tools. People have shared it that I don’t even know.”

She added that she is ‘eternally grateful’ to the person who spotted the trailer, saw her post and phoned the police to say where it was. Tracey then got a call from the police who asked her to visit the location and confirm it was her trailer. She said the electrics in the trailer had been cut and all of the company stickers had been removed. She is now waiting to find out whether the wheel has been damaged.

After the trailer was returned Tracey posted on Facebook again to say she was ‘blown away’ by the support she got from people. She said: “Thank you everybody for all your help and making this happen. I’m so so grateful. Thanks for every single share. I wouldn’t have it back without the power of social media.”

She is now urging people who own trailers to ‘do everything they can’ to prevent thieves from accessing them.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: “A horse trailer was stolen when thieves were reported to have broken into a yard in Westmeston on Monday (10 February) at 9pm. It was reported that two people were seen dragging the black and silver Ifor Williams double sized horse trailer to the road.”

Police said anyone who saw what happened or who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting serial 0162 of 11/02.