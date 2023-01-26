The Surrey Coroner will open an inquest following the death of a 28-year-old woman in a reported dog attack at Gravelly Hill in Caterham on January 12.

Surrey Police said both the woman’s family and the owners of the seized dogs have been updated.

A post-mortem examination was carried out last week and the Surrey Coroner will open an inquest, police added.

Whilst no prosecutions are being brought against individuals, the eight dogs remain in the custody of police and will be subject to further forensic expertise, Surrey Police said. It has been confirmed that none of the dogs are banned breeds, police added.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life. I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our enquiries.

“The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey Coroner to assist in the coronial process.

