NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Dog dies ‘as a result of its injuries’ after dog attack in West Sussex

A dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Police responded to reports of a dog attacking another dog in the vicinity of Avondale Close in Goring-by-Sea on Wednesday [July 26] morning.

The other dog, which Sussex Police believe to be an American bulldog, was seized by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police have asked any residents with information about the incident to report it online or call 101.

Most Popular
A dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
A dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a dog attack on another dog in the vicinity of Avondale Close, Goring, about 9.07am on Wednesday 26 July.

“Sadly, one of the dogs (breed unknown) died as a result of its injuries.

“The other dog – believed to be an American bulldog – was seized by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We understand the distress this incident will have caused, and we’d like to reassure the community that the matter is under investigation.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 292 of 26/07.”