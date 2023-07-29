A dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police responded to reports of a dog attacking another dog in the vicinity of Avondale Close in Goring-by-Sea on Wednesday [July 26] morning.

The other dog, which Sussex Police believe to be an American bulldog, was seized by police.

Sussex Police have asked any residents with information about the incident to report it online or call 101.

A dog has died ‘as a result of its injuries’ after a dog attack in West Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a dog attack on another dog in the vicinity of Avondale Close, Goring, about 9.07am on Wednesday 26 July.

“Sadly, one of the dogs (breed unknown) died as a result of its injuries.

“The other dog – believed to be an American bulldog – was seized by police.

“We understand the distress this incident will have caused, and we’d like to reassure the community that the matter is under investigation.