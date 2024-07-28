Dog killed in collision with car at Sussex seafront

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have sparked an urgent appeal after a dog was killed in a collision with a car in Sussex.

The incident involving a blue BMW 1 Series happened on Hove Lawns shortly after midday on Friday 26 July.

Police said the dog – a Dachshund – was taken to the vets, where it sadly died from its injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BMW was seized in connection with the incident, and confirmed to be unregistered and uninsured. It was reportedly being driven close to The Lawns Café when the collision occurred.

Police have sparked an urgent appeal after a dog was killed in a collision with a car in Sussex.

The owner of the vehicle has so far not been traced.

Inspector Alexandra Bailey, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “We understand the significant distress this incident has caused to the dog’s owners – and the wider public – and our enquiries to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area around that time, and we’re urging anyone who can assist in our investigation to please come forward.”