Dog owners' plea after Bully breed kills beloved Jack Russell in Bognor Regis

Two Bognor Regis dog owners has issued a desperate plea after their beloved 14-year-old Jack Russell was killed by a bully breed at Bognor Golf Club.

The owners, who have asked not to be named, say they were walking their Jack Russell terrier back to their car when it was attacked by an off-lead bully breed.

Despite the best efforts of vets, the dog had sustained such serious injuries it had to be put down.

It was a horrifying experience for both of them and now they’re urging other dog owners in the area to take care.

“Our dog was 14, very placid, and very well known in the area,” one said. “Everyone knew her, she was very gentle, not aggressive in any way – so it was a totally unprovoked attack.

"We were just walking back to our car when this dog made a beeline for her and got hold of her. It wouldn’t let go, and it ripped her mouth off, fractured her skull, tore her nose off. It was shocking.

"What if it had been a child? Or even another dog? I wouldn’t want anyone to experience what we’ve been through, it was absolutely horrible.”

The incident has been reported to Sussex Police, and officers say they are keen to learn more about what happened.

"Police are reviewing a suspected dog attack which took place on land near Bognor Golf Club, Downview Road, Felpham,” a spokesperson said.

“It happened at about 5pm on 20 May. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online quoting serial 1256 of 20.05.”