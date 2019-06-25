Police are seeking witnesses after a dog walker was attacked in Lewes.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigating a dispute between two dog-walkers in a field at Landport Bottom, Lewes, at around 6.30am on Thursday, 13 June, are asking for anyone who saw it or who may have other information to come forward.

Witnesses sought after dog walker ' kicked and punched' in Lewes

“A 38-year-old local man was attacked after a verbal exchange escalated into him being kicked and punched.”

The attacker was a man in his 50s, 6’ 2”, with a grey/black beard and receding hair, said police.

He was wearing a camouflage-pattern Adidas t-shirt, a dark top, dark trousers and light-coloured shoes. He was accompanied by three Jack Russell terriers.

PC Noel Daniels said: “Specifically, two other people were seen in the area at this time and it would help progress enquiries if they were to kindly contact police with details of anything they may know about this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 221 of 13/06.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by phoning 0800 555 111.

