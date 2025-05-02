Drink and drug-driver jailed for leaving woman with ‘life-changing injuries’ following collision in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drink and drug-driver who crashed head-on into a young mum’s car on a road in East Sussex has been jailed.

Police said that Terry Colley, 46, of Swanwick Close, London, was driving erratically on the A22 at Golden Cross on November 12, 2023, before accelerating and crossing into the path of 29-year-old Sophie, causing her ‘life threatening injuries’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Colley went on convince a lot of people that he was not to blame for the collision. Denying any responsibility throughout the police investigation, he pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Hove Crown Court in July last year. It wasn’t until the first day of trial on the 22 April, 18 months after the crash, he appeared at Lewes Crown Court and at the last second pleaded guilty to causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

“Tests showed Colley had taken cocaine and had 144 ml of alcohol in his blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Terry Colley was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for dangerous driving and given a six-year and one month driving disqualification following a collision in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

“Colley was pulled unconscious from his burning Skoda by witnesses, who no doubt saved his life. His dog, although rescued, sadly died.

“Sophie needed to be cut out of her BMW car by fire colleagues and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Sophie said: “Thinking back to before the crash, I remember being the happiest that I’ve ever been – I was in a good job, living with my partner and our 13-month-old baby boy in our own home. We had booked a family holiday. I was outgoing, confident and loving new experiences. My life was complete and I couldn’t ask for more.

“My journey was supposed to only take 15 minutes from my home to the shopping centre. That was until I saw a car travelling fast towards me. I didn’t have a chance to avoid it. The image of the driver’s face is imprinted in my mind and marks the moment my life changed forever.

“Initially I wasn’t responding to treatment for a collapsed lung and because of my extensive injuries my partner and mum were told that there was a real chance I would die. I was put in an induced coma. I felt excruciating pain all over my body when I woke, and when I could speak, I just repeated to my family: “It wasn’t my fault.”

“I’ve had so many operations. I’ve had my spleen removed, and pins were put in my arms, hands, legs, ankles. Another operation will hopefully address the severe pain in my leg.

“My family life has been shattered. I now suffer from PTSD. It’s traumatising that I can’t do any of the things I used to do with my little boy, and my partner has had to give up work to look after us, including our new baby girl.

“I cannot bring myself to drive and being a passenger fills me with absolute dread. I am constantly thinking something is going to happen.

“Our happiness has been taken away from us as a family, owing to this man’s negligence.”

Detective Constable David Symonds said: “Colley was not the victim he claimed to be. He continued blaming Sophie for being on the wrong side of the road despite being shown CCTV evidence to the contrary.

“He cowardly hid behind his lie, convincing a lot of people that he was not to blame, until he pleaded guilty at the very last second at crown court.

“At last, the truth can be revealed that it wasn’t just a crash for her. Sophie can explain the severe impact this has had on her and her family. I hope she can now focus on recovering without this hanging over her.”

Police added that Colley pleaded guilty on April 22and was told he would be sentenced the following day.

Colley failed to return to court and was sentenced in his absence to four years’ imprisonment for dangerous driving and given a six-year and one month driving disqualification, police added. Officers located Colley soon after sentencing and escorted him directly to court to begin his sentence.

Police confirmed that Colley was also sentenced to two months’ imprisonment for a separate offence after pleading guilty to breach of a non-molestation order in relation to a former partner. He was given a 15-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.