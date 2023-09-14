Drink-driver ‘five-times over the limit’ sentenced over Eastbourne collision

A drink-driver who caused a collision while he was more than five-times the legal alcohol limit has been disqualified.

Daniel Bordea drove through a red light in Eastbourne before crashing into another vehicle.

The collision caused the second vehicle to be left on its roof, requiring the attendance of police, the fire service, and ambulance service.

Police arrested the 51-year-old, and in court he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Officers say the case once again highlights the dangers of consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 6, Bordea, unemployed of Seaville Drive, Pevensey, was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a suspended prison sentence.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

The court was told how the incident happened in Seaside, near the junction with Whitley Road, Eastbourne, at about 6.20pm on May 10 this year.

Bordea was seen driving erratically in a silver Lexus, then failed to stop or brake at the red light before colliding with a black Volkswagen.

The occupants of the Volkswagen, a 65-year-old man and 17-year-old boy from Eastbourne attended hospital but were fortunately not seriously harmed in the incident.

Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) attended the scene, and Bordea tested positive at the roadside for 188 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

RPU officer PC Lloyd Archer said: “Bordea had gone through a red light. When he was stopped we noticed he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was swaying from side to side on his feet.

“In short, he was drunk.

“The roadside breath test showed he was more than five-times the legal alcohol limit.

“In custody, he later tested positive for 328 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per litre of blood. The legal limit for this test is 80mg of alcohol per litre of blood.

“Bordea was lucky not to have caused more serious harm to either himself or other road users.

“It shows the danger of driving while intoxicated, which is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.