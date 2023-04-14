Drink-driver loses appeal over sentence for serious collision in village near Hastings

A drink-driver has lost her appeal against her prison sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Fairlight.

A drink-driver has lost her appeal against her prison sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in a village near Hastings.

Sarah Reese was caught on her dashboard camera claiming she was not going to drive after consuming alcohol.

“I was not going to drive away,” she said.

Footage captured by Police shows she reversed out of her driveway in her black Seat, then drove off erratically.

She ballooned a bend and hit two elderly pedestrians who were walking on the pavement on the opposite side of the road, causing injuries, one which was serious, police said

The footage then shows her driving downhill in Waites Lane where she lost control and careered into a hedge.

At Lewes Crown Court on March 31, Reese, 59, formerly a local authority employee of Fyrsway, Fairlight, lost her appeal against her sentence.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on April 17 last year.

Reese was sentenced in December last year after she admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

She was jailed for a total of 18 months, and was disqualified from driving for a total of three years and nine months. The court ordered that she will have to take an extended re-test if she is to be

A blood test showed she had 135 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per litre of blood. The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per litre of blood.

Roads Policing Unit officer PC Nigel Dunn said: “This case shows the dangers of driving a vehicle after drinking alcohol.

“Reese claimed that she was not impaired, but the footage shows how erratic and dangerous her driving was.

“She caused serious harm to an elderly couple who were walking on the pavement, and was lucky that she did not cause further harm.

“Drink-driving is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

