Drink driver was three times over the legal limit when he got stuck in Bognor flood waters
Called to the incident at 9.30am, on November 15, Sussex Police officers had to wade into the water to rescue him and conduct on the spot tests.
Fortunately, members of the public offered them a number of kayaks to complete the rest of the tests on Doyle’s vehicle.
Appearing at Worthing Magistrate’s Court on December 12 last year, Doyle admitted to driving over the legal limit and, on Monday (February 5), he was sentenced to eight week’s imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay a total of £239, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.
“Driving while intoxicated is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads,” they added.
“Sussex Police officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.”
In other, similar cases, the consequences of driving under the influence of drink or drugs could include:
- Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;
- A minimum 12-month ban;
- An unlimited fine;
- A possible prison sentence;
- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;
- An increase in your car insurance costs;
- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.