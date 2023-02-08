Drink-drivers arrested on Christmas Day in Hastings and St Leonards are named

Here are the people who were arrested during the Christmas period for drink-driving.

In December Sussex Police officers carried out patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

They made 233 arrests, and those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

All information from Sussex Police.

Jerry Kuncheria crashed into parked cars in Hastings on Christmas Day (photo from Sussex Police)

Azad Hato (46, chef of Blackwell Close, St Leonards) was stopped at 11.25pm on December 23 in Bexhill Road in St Leonards. He was driving a Toyota while over the alcohol limit, and officers say his eyes were glazed, his speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 11 he admitted driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol and was disqualified from driving for two years. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work with £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Ryan Kent (20, bar worker of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards) drove to a friend’s house at 10.15pm on Christmas Day and ended up crashing into a parked car. He later admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he admitted drink-driving and was disqualified for 20 months, fined £150, with £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

Candice Cromack (31 and unemployed, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards) was stopped at 3.40am on December 24 when they saw she could not drive in a straight line on the A259 Marsh Road in Pevensey. Officers found her driving in her pyjamas and bare feet, and she told them: “I need to get home to wrap my Christmas presents.”

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court Cromack admitted drink-driving and was disqualified for three years. She must also pay a £120 fine with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jerry Kuncheria (40, retail sales assistant of Priory Road, Hastings) crashed his vehicle into parked cars in Priory Road, at about 8.50am on Christmas Day. Kuncheria admitted to officers he had been to a Christmas party the night before, and was only a provisional licence holder.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court he admitted drink driving and driving without a licence. He was disqualified for two years and must complete 180 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.