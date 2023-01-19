Drink-driving suspect charged after being found by police dog in Eastbourne

A police dog helped find a drink-driving suspect in Eastbourne who had run away from an officer, police have said.

Police said officers from the roads policing unit saw a stationary Peugeot on the dual carriageway in Golden Jubilee Way with a defective rear light in the early hours of August 29 last year.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The Peugeot driver, Niles Birkett, told officers he had stopped to allow his passenger out to go to the toilet by the roadside. Officers asked him to move the vehicle off the dual carriageway, and then stopped him in Twin Oaks Drive nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he stepped out of the vehicle they suspected he was driving under the influence of drink or drugs. Birkett was asked to put out a cigarette, but refused, then ran off into an area of dense gorse and undergrowth where he hid in the darkness.

PD Copper from Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents later heard the passenger in Birkett’s vehicle calling out to him, and they informed the police.”

Specialist dog handler PC Esme Jeal was called in along with PD Copper, a two-year-old German Shepherd, to help locate Birkett alongside Eastbourne response officers, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said Birkett was found and arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

PC Jeal added: “PD Copper was asked to search for the suspect through difficult terrain after he had ran away from the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He located the suspect and we were able to arrest him and take him back to custody.”

Police said Birkett, 23, a deliveryman of Harepit Close, South Croydon, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 7, charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “He refused to provide a breath test or blood sample in custody, at one stage lying flat on the floor and refusing to comply with officers. He was therefore charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.