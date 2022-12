A driver has abandoned their car after tearing up a muddy farmer’s field in Petworth.

The driver had made their way onto the Petworth farm yesterday but became stuck when their Jeep proved to be no match for the muddy conditions.

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team was called to the scene to investigate.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We have attended a report of a vehicle abandoned in the Petworth area, thoroughly embedded in the mud having recklessly driven across farm land. This is totally unacceptable and has caused criminal damage to the land. Enquiries are ongoing.”