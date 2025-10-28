Driver abandons van and flees scene after crashing into parked vehicle in Rudgwick

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver abandoned his van and fled the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle in Rudgwick.

The force said the incident occurred in Church Street between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, October 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Did you witness a collision in Church Street, Rudgwick, in the early hours of Saturday 25 October?

“A van crashed into a parked vehicle between midnight and 12.20am, before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

“He is described as being in his early 20s, with mousy hair, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

“If you saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250211388.”