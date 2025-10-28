Driver abandons van and flees scene after crashing into parked vehicle in Rudgwick
The force said the incident occurred in Church Street between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, October 25.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Did you witness a collision in Church Street, Rudgwick, in the early hours of Saturday 25 October?
“A van crashed into a parked vehicle between midnight and 12.20am, before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.
“He is described as being in his early 20s, with mousy hair, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.
“If you saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250211388.”