Driver disqualified during week of action on Polegate roads

Officers said the commercial vehicle unit (CVU) had been out and about across the district from Monday, October 3, through to Thursday, October 6, conducting various vehicle safety checks, including along the A22 and A27 near Polegate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A number of vehicles were stopped and dealt with at the time for a range of road related offences including three overweight loads, with the max being over by 42 per cent.”

On top of this officers said they also stopped three drivers for having an insecure load.

Three prohibitions were also issued during a day of action, according to officers.

The police spokesperson added: “The CVU helps provide specialist enforcement, knowledge and investigative capability in respect of commercial vehicle activities, alongside contributing towards improving the safety of all those using the roads in Sussex. As well as policing compliance and adherence to the wide range of legislation and regulation associated with commercial vehicles, the CVU has an important role in the disruption and investigation of a range of criminality associated with commercial vehicle activity and use.”

Residents who see or hear anything suspicious on the roads of their district are urged to report it to police at the time either online or by calling 101.

Those in the county have been reminded to always call 999 in an emergency or during a crime in action.

