Driver found more than two times over drink-drive limit after Cuckfield collision sentenced
Sussex Police said Sean Corbett, 47, of Blunden Drive in Cuckfield, was behind the wheel of a car that collided with a hedge in Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, on December 13, 2023.
Police said Corbett was breathalysed at the roadside and blew a reading of 90Mg/L. The legal limit is 35Mg/L.
He was subsequently charged with driving over the drink-drive limit and a warrant was issued for his further arrest after he failed to attend court.
On November 27, 2024, he was found guilty of the offence at Worthing Magistrates’ Court, the force added.
At the same court on February 10, Sussex Police said he was disqualified from driving for 25 months, ordered to undertake rehabilitation activity, a driving course and alcohol abstinence, plus a fine of £804.