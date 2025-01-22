Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver from Sussex has been jailed for a causing a fatal collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, has been handed a sentence of nine years and nine months – and disqualified from driving for a period after release.

Michal Kaminski – from Salisbury, Wiltshire – died after the incident on the M27, which resulted in ‘widespread disruption’ for two days across Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ross Neiland was speeding at 90mph in spite of treacherous weather conditions before causing the fatal collision on February 21 last year,” a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said.

Ross Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, has been handed a sentence of nine years and nine months – and disqualified from driving for a period after release. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

"His actions resulted in the death of 36-year-old Michal Kaminski. Michal was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after his lorry was forced off the carriageway and into the metal support of an overhead gantry.”

Ross Neiland appeared for sentencing at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 21).

Police said Neiland was sentenced for charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, cause death whilst un-licenced and fail to allow blood specimen, taken while incapable of giving consent, to be analysed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was handed a sentence of nine years and nine months, and disqualified from driving for a period after release,” the spokesperson added.

"The court heard Neiland was driving a black Volkswagen Polo at excessive speeds – estimated to be over 90mph – along the westbound carriageway of the motorway, before losing control and colliding with a Nissan Juke and a lorry.

"Moments after the collision, Neiland attempted to flee the scene and had to be apprehended by members of the public on the grass verge at the side of the motorway.”

Police said the court heard Neiland was in possession of stolen goods when he was arrested, including meat, cheese and laundry detergent, which ‘had been shoplifted earlier that day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Despite the hard work of emergency services and other agencies’, the carriageway was closed for two days as work was done to ‘make sure the overhead gantry was safe following the collision’.

Phil Hanham QPM, lead investigating officer for the case, said: "Michal was innocently going about his daily work when his life was cruelly cut short that day by the selfish actions of another driver.

"The dash cam footage of Neiland speeding, despite the heavy rain, is extremely shocking to view. He clearly had absolutely no regard for the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users.

"I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Michal who have remained so dignified throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These scenes are incredibly difficult and upsetting for the members of the emergency services that are called to them while doing their jobs. The motorists who were nearby when the collision happened were extremely patient and understanding and I want to thank the public for their support during the two days it took to get the carriageway back open.

"I would also like to thank all the staff from all the emergency services and partners who worked so closely to bring this complex investigation to a close. In particular I must thank DC Ian Stevens and PC Rob Giles for their excellent investigation and case presentation, which left Neiland with no other option than to plead guilty to all offences."

PC Hanham said this case highlights that driving dangerously ‘has terrible consequences’ that ‘may lead to someone's death, and you being sent to prison for many years’.