Driver in his 70s dies in Cranleigh collision

A driver in his 70s has died in a collision in Cranleigh.

Officers were called to the B2128 Horsham Road in Cranleigh shortly after 10.15am on Thursday, October 2, following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a red Mercedes.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Surrey Police said the driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Were you travelling through the area near Somersbury Lane at around 10am on Thursday, October 2?

Officers were called to the B2128 Horsham Road in Cranleigh following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a red Mercedes. Picture courtesy of Google

Surrey Police are now looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident, or which may have captured footage of the car immediately prior to the collision.

Surrey Police are particularly keen to speak to two people who stopped to help the driver. Unfortunately, both left before police were able to obtain their details.

If you have any information that might assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250120058 using one of the options below:

Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from Surrey Police’s other contact us forms.

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.